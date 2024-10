Skinner is slated to start at home against Carolina on Tuesday, per Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network.

Skinner has gotten off to a rough start this campaign, allowing at least three goals in each of his opening four appearances. That's resulted in him posting a record of 1-3-0 with a 4.04 GAA and an .851 save percentage. Carolina is 2-2-0 and is in a three-way tie for 18th offensively with 3.00 goals per game.