Skinner will guard the road goal Monday versus the Blue Jackets, per Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Skinner will get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Calvin Pickard plays in Sunday's road matchup against Detroit. The 25-year-old Skinner has a 2-3-1 record this season with one shutout, a 3.06 GAA and an .890 save percentage through six appearances. Columbus has accounted for 27 goals over seven games this campaign.