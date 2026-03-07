Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Facing Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Skinner will protect the home net against Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Skinner has gone 0-1-2 in his last three outings while allowing nine goals on 76 shots. Since being acquired from Edmonton on Dec. 12, he has posted a record of 8-5-2 with a 2.62 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 15 appearances for Pittsburgh. Philadelphia ranks 25th in the league with 2.80 goals per game this season.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner
