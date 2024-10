Skinner will protect the home goal versus the Penguins on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Skinner has won just one of his five outings this season, going 1-3-1 with a 3.74 GAA and an .866 save percentage. The 25-year-old will get a decent matchup Friday, as the Penguins have scored just seven goals over their last three games while also showing a leaky defense that could ignite the Oilers' offense.