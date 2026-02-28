Stuart Skinner News: Facing Rangers

Skinner will defend the visiting goal against the Rangers on Saturday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Skinner is 19-12-5 with a pair of shutouts in 36 starts for Pittsburgh and Edmonton this season. One of his two shutouts came against the Rangers on Oct. 14, when he stopped 30 shots while he was a member of the Oilers. The Rangers have posted 2.60 goals per game, tying the team for 27th in the league this campaign.