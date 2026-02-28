Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Facing Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:27am

Skinner will defend the visiting goal against the Rangers on Saturday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Skinner is 19-12-5 with a pair of shutouts in 36 starts for Pittsburgh and Edmonton this season. One of his two shutouts came against the Rangers on Oct. 14, when he stopped 30 shots while he was a member of the Oilers. The Rangers have posted 2.60 goals per game, tying the team for 27th in the league this campaign.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
