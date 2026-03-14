Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: First goalie off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Skinner was the first goaltender of the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the road goal in Utah on Saturday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Skinner is 0-1-4 in his last five starts, allowing 16 goals on 136 shots (.882 save percentage). The netminder is 8-5-4 with a 2.70 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 17 starts with the Penguins. after posting an 11-8-4 mark with a 2.82 GAA and an identical .891 save percentage over 23 games with the Oilers, before a Dec. 12 trade from Edmonton. The Mammoth are averaging 3.11 goals per game in 2025-26, 17th in the NHL.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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