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Stuart Skinner News: First goalie off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Skinner was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road against the Blues.

Skinner is set to take the regular-season finale, which figures to be a nice tune-up for the veteran netminder before he heads into the playoffs as Pittsburgh's No. 1 option in the crease. Since being acquired by the team via trade this season, the Edmonton native has gone 12-9-5 with a 2.91 GAA and .887 save percentage in 26 contests.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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