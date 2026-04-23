Stuart Skinner News: Flops in Philly

Skinner stopped 24 of 28 shots Wednesday during the Penguins' 5-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 3 of their first-round series. Philadelphia's final goal was scored into an empty net.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but Skinner let it slip away in a shaky second period that saw him give up three goals on 15 shots. With the Penguins facing elimination in Game 4 on Saturday and Skinner carrying a 3.08 GAA and .873 save percentage while losing the first three games of the series, coach Dam Muse may have to consider switching to Arturs Silvos between the pipes to try and spark a comeback.