Stuart Skinner News: Four-game losing streak

Skinner made 12 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Skinner is 0-1-3 in his last four starts; he has allowed 12 goals in that span (0.857). Prior to that Skinner won eight of his previous nine games. He has a 2.63 GAA with Pittsburgh this season, which is about as strong as he's had at any point in his career. But Skinner's .889 save percentage in black and gold is his worst result, other than in the single game he played in 2020-21.