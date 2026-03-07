Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Four-game losing streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Skinner made 12 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Skinner is 0-1-3 in his last four starts; he has allowed 12 goals in that span (0.857). Prior to that Skinner won eight of his previous nine games. He has a 2.63 GAA with Pittsburgh this season, which is about as strong as he's had at any point in his career. But Skinner's .889 save percentage in black and gold is his worst result, other than in the single game he played in 2020-21.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
2 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago