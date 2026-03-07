Stuart Skinner News: Four-game losing streak
Skinner made 12 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.
Skinner is 0-1-3 in his last four starts; he has allowed 12 goals in that span (0.857). Prior to that Skinner won eight of his previous nine games. He has a 2.63 GAA with Pittsburgh this season, which is about as strong as he's had at any point in his career. But Skinner's .889 save percentage in black and gold is his worst result, other than in the single game he played in 2020-21.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers2 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More