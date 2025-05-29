Stuart Skinner News: Four-game win streak

Skinner made 14 saves in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Skinner heads back for another run at Lord Stanley after enduring a tumultuous season and postseason, too. There are many who think he'd still be on bench if Calvin Pickard, who took the blue paint earlier in the playoffs, hadn't gotten hurt. But Skinner has battled, regained his confidence and gotten better. He has won four straight games, including one by shutout, and he heads into the Finals against Florida with a 6-4 record (10 games) with a 2.52 GAA and .904 save percentage. Three of those wins have come by shutout.