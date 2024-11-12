Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Gets overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Skinner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Skinner allowed three goals for the third start in a row, but he's won two of those efforts. He nearly had this one in regulation, but the Islanders overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to force overtime. Skinner improved to 5-5-1, but his 3.22 GAA and .881 save percentage haven't inspired a lot of confidence in his play. He's yet to start four consecutive games, so it's unclear if he'll get the nod Thursday at home versus the Predators.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now