Stuart Skinner News: Gets overtime win
Skinner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
Skinner allowed three goals for the third start in a row, but he's won two of those efforts. He nearly had this one in regulation, but the Islanders overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to force overtime. Skinner improved to 5-5-1, but his 3.22 GAA and .881 save percentage haven't inspired a lot of confidence in his play. He's yet to start four consecutive games, so it's unclear if he'll get the nod Thursday at home versus the Predators.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now