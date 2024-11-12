Stuart Skinner News: Gets overtime win

Skinner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Skinner allowed three goals for the third start in a row, but he's won two of those efforts. He nearly had this one in regulation, but the Islanders overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to force overtime. Skinner improved to 5-5-1, but his 3.22 GAA and .881 save percentage haven't inspired a lot of confidence in his play. He's yet to start four consecutive games, so it's unclear if he'll get the nod Thursday at home versus the Predators.