Stuart Skinner News: Gets starting nod versus Wild

Skinner will be between the home pipes against Minnesota on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner is undefeated in regulation over his last four outings, posting a 3-0-1 record to go with a 2.98 GAA and .871 save percentage. While the Oilers would no doubt prefer the netminder's save percentage was over .900, as long as he keeps earning standings points, he should maintain his spot as the No. 1 option ahead of Calvin Pickard.