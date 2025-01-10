Stuart Skinner News: Gives up five goals Thursday

Skinner made 21 saves in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Skinner was coming off three straight outstanding performances, but he didn't look good Thursday and saw the end of his three-game winning run. This was Skinner's first loss in regulation since Dec. 16, when he allowed six goals in a 6-5 loss to the Panthers. Between losses, the 26-year-old had posted a 5-0-1 record with a 1.67 GAA and a .937 save percentage across six appearances.