Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: In goal against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Skinner will draw the home start versus the Stars on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner made 25 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Montreal, his first victory since Feb. 4. Through 42 appearances this season, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 21-15-4 record, .898 save percentage and 2.84 GAA. He'll have a tough test Saturday against a Dallas club that sits fourth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game and acquired Mikko Rantanen in a blockbuster trade from the Hurricanes on Friday.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now