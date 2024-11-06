Stuart Skinner News: In goal Wednesday

Skinner will be between the pipes at home versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has struggled for consistency this season, posting a 3-4-1 record, 3.31 GAA and .881 save percentage in eight appearances. Considering Calvin Pickard's numbers -- 2.60 GAA and 3-2-0 record -- have been marginally better, the 26-year-old Skinner could see his opportunities start to dwindle in the coming days if he doesn't find his game.