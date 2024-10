Skinner turned aside 19 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Oilers lost Connor McDavid to a lower-body injury early in the first period, and the team never recovered. While Skinner was coming off a shutout of the Penguins his last time out, that was the only start this season in which he's given up fewer than three goals, leaving him with a shaky 3.51 GAA and .872 save percentage to go along with a 2-4-1 record.