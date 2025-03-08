Stuart Skinner News: Just holds on for win

Skinner stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Skinner had a 5-1 lead to protect after two periods, but he nearly let it slip away. The Stars scored three times in a span of 4:12 in the third, but they couldn't find an equalizer, allowing Skinner to pick up a win in consecutive outings for the first time since mid-January. He's now 22-15-4 with a 2.87 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 43 appearances. The Oilers head east for a four-game road trip next week, beginning Monday in Buffalo.