Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Just second win in last nine starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Skinner made 26 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Senators on Thursday.

It was Skinner's second win in a nine-game span dating back to Feb. 3. He is 2-2-5 in that period. In contrast, his platoon mate Arturs Silovs is 6-3-0 in nine starts in the same period. The Pens are committed to this platoon, but the Skinner side is clearly the weaker half. The team will want to hold onto second in the Metropolitan, especially if Sidney Crosby, who suffered a lower-body injury in the game, is out of commission for long.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago