Stuart Skinner News: Just second win in last nine starts
Skinner made 26 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Senators on Thursday.
It was Skinner's second win in a nine-game span dating back to Feb. 3. He is 2-2-5 in that period. In contrast, his platoon mate Arturs Silovs is 6-3-0 in nine starts in the same period. The Pens are committed to this platoon, but the Skinner side is clearly the weaker half. The team will want to hold onto second in the Metropolitan, especially if Sidney Crosby, who suffered a lower-body injury in the game, is out of commission for long.
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