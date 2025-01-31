Stuart Skinner News: Makes 32 saves in shootout loss

Skinner stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Skinner posted another solid performance, as he was coming off a 39-save effort in the 3-2 win over the Sabres on Jan. 25, but the overall record isn't encouraging. Over his last five games, Skinner has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage, including the 3-2 loss to the Capitals in which he posted a .786 save percentage.