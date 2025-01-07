Stuart Skinner News: No goals allowed, but no shutout

Skinner made 26 saves in a 4-0 win over Boston on Tuesday, but was not awarded the shutout.

Skinner missed the last 5:25 of the first period after he was taken off the ice by a concussion spotter following a collision with big Nikita Zadorov of the Bruins. Calvin Pickard didn't face a shot in relief before Skinner returned to start the second period. It was Skinner's third straight win. The 26-year-old is 16-8-3 in 27 starts with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage.