Stuart Skinner News: No trouble against Avalanche

Skinner stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Skinner came away with a win for the third time in his last four starts. In that span, he's allowed just 10 goals, a marked improvement on how he was playing early on in 2024-25. He's up to an 8-6-2 record with a 3.09 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 16 starts this season. The Oilers' road trip wraps up with a stop in Vegas on Tuesday.