Stuart Skinner News: Patrolling crease against Knights

Skinner will be in goal on the road versus Vegas on Tuesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner has been inconsistent over his last five outings, giving up four or more goals in two of those contests while allowing two or fewer in the other three. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder went 3-1-1 over that stretch with a .899 save percentage. While Calvin Pickard should still see some work outside of just back-to-backs, Skinner remains the preferred option between the pipes in Edmonton,