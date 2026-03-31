Stuart Skinner News: Patrolling home paint

Skinner will start Tuesday's home clash against the Red Wings, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Skinner will start his third game in the last five days Tuesday and is looking to bounce back from a regulation loss against the Stars in his most recent outing. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 21-15-9 record, a 2.91 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. He'll be matched up against a Red Wings offense that ranks 20th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game this season.