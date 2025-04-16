Stuart Skinner News: Playoff-ready after shutout win

Skinner posted an 18-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Skinner has allowed just one goal on 36 shots over two wins since returning from a head injury. The 26-year-old was sharp, and considering Calvin Pickard struggled versus the Kings on Monday, it could be Skinner who gets the first shot at claiming the No. 1 job in goal for the Oilers in the postseason. Skinner ends the regular season at 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage, as well as three shutouts, over 51 appearances. Even if Skinner starts Game 1 versus the Kings, he's unlikely to have much leeway should his performance falter early in the series.