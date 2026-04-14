Stuart Skinner News: Plays two periods Tuesday

Skinner stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

Skinner played two periods and didn't do well. The decision to pull him for Arturs Silovs may have been partially performance-based, but the Penguins also have split the crease a fair amount this season, so keeping both goalies fresh for the playoffs could be a factor. Since Skinner left when the game was tied, he didn't end up with a result. He'll finish the regular season at 23-17-9 with a 2.92 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 50 games between the Penguins and the Oilers. The Penguins haven't announced their starter for Game 1 versus the Flyers yet.