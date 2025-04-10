Stuart Skinner News: Ready to return

Skinner (head) will be available for Friday's home game against San Jose, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue was returned to AHL Bakersfield because Skinner is ready to return. The 26-year-old Skinner has a 24-18-4 record, 2.91 GAA and .894 save percentage in 49 appearances in 2024-25. Starting with Friday's clash, the Oilers will conclude the regular season with a busy stretch of four games in just six days, so it wouldn't be shocking if Skinner and Calvin Pickard evenly split that workload.