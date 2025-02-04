Stuart Skinner News: Receiving starting nod

Skinner is set to start on the road versus the Blues on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Skinner has lost four of his last five outings (1-3-1), giving up a total of 14 goals in that span. The Blues are also in a run of futility, having scored just six goals over their last five games while going 1-4-0 in that span. Something will have to give, and Skinner looks to be a good fantasy option in this matchup.