Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Returning to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Skinner (eye) will start Thursday's road game against New Jersey, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Skinner recently dealt with an eye injury, but he'll be able to return to action Thursday after missing the last two games. He's alternated wins and losses across his last five starts, going 2-3-0 with a 3.40 GAA and .872 save percentage during that time.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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