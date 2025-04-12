Stuart Skinner News: Returning to crease Sunday

Skinner will start in goal on the road versus the Jets on Sunday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner returned in the backup role Friday versus the Sharks, and he'll get back between the pipes a game later. That's the first half of a back-to-back set, so expect Calvin Pickard to draw the start Monday versus the Kings. Skinner was out for seven games due to a head injury, and prior to his absence, he was 4-3-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .873 save percentage over nine games in March.