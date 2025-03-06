Stuart Skinner News: Secures overtime win

Skinner stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The Oilers let a couple of one-goal leads get answered in regulation, but Evan Bouchard clutched up at 4:53 of overtime to get the win. Skinner had gone five outings without a victory, losing three times in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old netminder is 21-15-4 with a 2.84 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 42 appearances. As long as the Oilers don't acquire a goalie before Friday's trade deadline, Skinner will remain the No. 1, though his play makes him a middling option in most fantasy formats