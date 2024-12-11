Stuart Skinner News: Secures win vs. Tampa Bay

Skinner stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.

There wasn't much Skinner could've done to stop Jake Guentzel's thunderous snap shot from the center of the ice, but other than that, the 26-year-old netminder was impressive once again. He's gone 4-1-0 over his last five appearances, posting an elite 1.41 GAA and a .947 save percentage in that stretch. Skinner has been one of the best goaltenders in fantasy this season, and it hasn't been close.