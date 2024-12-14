Stuart Skinner News: Set to face Vegas

Skinner is expected to start at home against Vegas on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has a 10-7-2 record, 2.81 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 appearances in 2024-25. While those season numbers aren't great, he's been superb recently, posting a 5-2-0 record, 2.03 GAA and .925 save percentage across his past seven starts. Vegas ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.48.