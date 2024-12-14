Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Set to face Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Skinner is expected to start at home against Vegas on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has a 10-7-2 record, 2.81 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 appearances in 2024-25. While those season numbers aren't great, he's been superb recently, posting a 5-2-0 record, 2.03 GAA and .925 save percentage across his past seven starts. Vegas ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.48.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now