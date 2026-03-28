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Stuart Skinner News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Skinner is set to start at home against Dallas on Saturday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Skinner stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa on Thursday. He's 21-14-9 with a 2.88 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 44 outings between Edmonton and Pittsburgh this season. Dallas is a difficult matchup with its 43-18-11 record in 2025-26, but the Stars have dropped their past four games (0-3-1) while being outscored 13-8.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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