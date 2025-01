Skinner is expected to start on the road against the Avalanche on Thursday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has a 17-9-3 record, 2.68 GAA and .902 save percentage in 29 appearances in 2024-25. He's coming off a 30-save shutout over the Kings on Monday. The Avalanche are tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.31.