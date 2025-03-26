Stuart Skinner News: Set to start Wednesday

Skinner is slated to start at home versus the Stars on Wednesday.

The Oilers will use the same lineup as they did in a 5-4 win over the Kraken on Saturday, which indicates Skinner will be in goal for the first half of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old 4-2-0 with a 2.90 GAA and an .880 save percentage through eight appearances in March. This will be a tough matchup for him, though he won his most recent game against the Stars on March 8, making 21 saves in a 5-4 win.