Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Skinner is slated to start at home versus the Stars on Wednesday.

The Oilers will use the same lineup as they did in a 5-4 win over the Kraken on Saturday, which indicates Skinner will be in goal for the first half of a back-to-back. The 26-year-old 4-2-0 with a 2.90 GAA and an .880 save percentage through eight appearances in March. This will be a tough matchup for him, though he won his most recent game against the Stars on March 8, making 21 saves in a 5-4 win.

