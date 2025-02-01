Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner News: Settles after giving up three early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Skinner made 24 saves Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Toronto.

The Leafs came in waves in the first period and stacked up a 3-0 lead. Skinner put his queasy start to the season behind him, and he's look strong ever since. But he's 1-3-1 in his last five starts, and he's allowed 14 goals in that span. Skinner will be fine. The Oil give him lots of goals to work with.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers

