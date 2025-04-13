Stuart Skinner News: Sharp against depleted Jets

Skinner stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

The Jets rested two defensemen and had three of their regular forwards out of the lineup as well. All said, Skinner turned in a good performance for his first game action since March 26, though he was not facing an opponent at full strength. The 26-year-old netminder is at a 25-18-4 record with a 2.87 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 50 appearances this season. Calvin Pickard will likely face the Kings on Monday, but Skinner could get another tune-up before the playoffs in Wednesday's regular-season finale in San Jose. At this time, it's not clear which goalie will be the Oilers' No. 1 entering the postseason.