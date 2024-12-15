Stuart Skinner News: Shines in win over Golden Knights

Skinner stopped 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The offense gave Skinner enough support, but the 26-year-old was impressive between the pipes en route to extending his winning streak to three contests. Winning stretch aside, Skinner has posted a save percentage above .925 in six games in a row, going 5-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .942 save percentage in that span.