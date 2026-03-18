Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Slated to face Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Skinner is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Wednesday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Skinner has allowed at least three goals in each of his past three outings, totaling 10 goals on 89 shots (.888 save percentage) over that stretch. He's 20-13-8 with a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 41 outings between Edmonton and Pittsburgh this campaign. Carolina has been a mixed bag recently, going 2-3-0 while averaging 2.80 goals per game over its past five matches.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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