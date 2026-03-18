Stuart Skinner News: Slated to face Carolina
Skinner is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Wednesday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Skinner has allowed at least three goals in each of his past three outings, totaling 10 goals on 89 shots (.888 save percentage) over that stretch. He's 20-13-8 with a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 41 outings between Edmonton and Pittsburgh this campaign. Carolina has been a mixed bag recently, going 2-3-0 while averaging 2.80 goals per game over its past five matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 162 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More