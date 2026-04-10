Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Snags win over Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Skinner made 19 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

The Penguins never trailed in the game as they clinched a playoff spot. Skinner has been inconsistent at best since the Olympic break while working in a timeshare with the Arturs Silovs, and he's running out of time to make a clear case to be the team's No. 1 in the postseason. Over his last 12 outings, Skinner has gone 4-4-4 with a 3.18 GAA and .885 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
Category Targets: Adding Upside for Championship Run
NHL
Category Targets: Adding Upside for Championship Run
Author Image
Corey Abbott
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago