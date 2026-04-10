Stuart Skinner News: Snags win over Devils
Skinner made 19 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
The Penguins never trailed in the game as they clinched a playoff spot. Skinner has been inconsistent at best since the Olympic break while working in a timeshare with the Arturs Silovs, and he's running out of time to make a clear case to be the team's No. 1 in the postseason. Over his last 12 outings, Skinner has gone 4-4-4 with a 3.18 GAA and .885 save percentage.
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