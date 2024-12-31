Stuart Skinner News: Stands tall in win

Skinner stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Skinner won six of his nine outings in December, allowing just 21 goals for the month. The 26-year-old has rounded into form after a slow start to the campaign, and the Oilers' offense often provides strong support. Skinner is now 14-8-3 with a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 25 starts in 2024-25. The Oilers have a favorable back-to-back coming up next -- they host the Ducks on Friday before visiting the Kraken on Saturday, so both Skinner and Calvin Pickard will be solid fantasy plays during that set.