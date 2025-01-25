Stuart Skinner News: Starting against Buffalo

Skinner will protect the home net against the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Skinner has lost his last two outings, allowing six goals on 41 shots. He has posted a record of 18-11-3 with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. Buffalo is tied for 13th in the league with 3.02 goals per game in 2024-25.