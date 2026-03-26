Stuart Skinner News: Starting against Ottawa
Skinner will start Thursday's road game against Ottawa, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Skinner has alternated starts with Arturs Silovs since the Olympic break, and that trend will continue Thursday. Across seven starts since the league's layoff, Skinner has gone 1-2-4 with a 3.33 GAA and .886 save percentage.
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