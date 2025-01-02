Stuart Skinner News: Starting Friday

Skinner will protect the home goal versus Anaheim on Friday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner is 3-0-1 in his last four starts, giving up eight goals on 103 shots. Skinner is 14-8-3 with one shutout, a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. The Ducks are averaging a measly 2.47 goals per game this season, which is the second-worst mark in the league.