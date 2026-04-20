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Stuart Skinner News: Starting Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Skinner will protect the home net in Game 2 against Philadelphia on Monday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Skinner is coming off a 17-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 1. If the Penguins fall behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, head coach Dan Muse might give Arturs Silovs a turn to start Game 3 in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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