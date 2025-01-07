Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Skinner will guard the road crease Tuesday versus the Bruins, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Skinner has been sharp of late, going 4-0-1 in his last five outings while allowing two goals or less in each win. Boston ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.64 goals per game, but they're 12-6-3 on home ice in 2024-25. Skinner has a 3-2-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .902 save percentage against the Bruins in his career.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now