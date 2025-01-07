Stuart Skinner News: Starting in Boston

Skinner will guard the road crease Tuesday versus the Bruins, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Skinner has been sharp of late, going 4-0-1 in his last five outings while allowing two goals or less in each win. Boston ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.64 goals per game, but they're 12-6-3 on home ice in 2024-25. Skinner has a 3-2-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .902 save percentage against the Bruins in his career.