Stuart Skinner News: Starting in Calgary

Skinner will defend the road net Sunday versus the Flames, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

During his last outing, Skinner allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 6-1 loss to Columbus on Monday. He has a 2-4-1 record with one shutout, a 3.51 GAA and an .872 save percentage through seven appearances this campaign. Calgary sits 21st in the league with 2.91 goals per game in 2024-25.