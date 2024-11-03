Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Starting in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 10:21am

Skinner will defend the road net Sunday versus the Flames, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

During his last outing, Skinner allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 6-1 loss to Columbus on Monday. He has a 2-4-1 record with one shutout, a 3.51 GAA and an .872 save percentage through seven appearances this campaign. Calgary sits 21st in the league with 2.91 goals per game in 2024-25.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now