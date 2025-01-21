Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Skinner will protect the home goal against the Capitals on Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Skinner is set to start a third straight game for the first time since Dec. 14-19. He's allowed six goals while going 1-1-0 over his last two outings. He'll have a particularly tough task Tuesday, as the Capitals are first place in the NHL while the Oilers will be without captain Connor McDavid (suspension).

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
