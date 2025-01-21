Stuart Skinner News: Starting Tuesday
Skinner will protect the home goal against the Capitals on Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Skinner is set to start a third straight game for the first time since Dec. 14-19. He's allowed six goals while going 1-1-0 over his last two outings. He'll have a particularly tough task Tuesday, as the Capitals are first place in the NHL while the Oilers will be without captain Connor McDavid (suspension).
