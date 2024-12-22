Stuart Skinner News: Steady in win

Skinner allowed one goal on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Skinner put in another steady effort, earning his fifth win over seven games in December. Aside from a six-goal meltdown against the Panthers, he's been sharp -- he's given up two goals or less on five occasions this month. Skinner is now at 13-8-2 with a 2.85 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 23 starts this season. The Oilers resume their schedule after the holiday break with a road back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday and in Anaheim on Sunday.