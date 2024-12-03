Stuart Skinner News: Strong but lacks support in loss

Skinner stopped 15 of 16 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Skinner took the hard-luck loss here, as the Oilers couldn't get any of their 28 shots past Adin Hill. The 26-year-old Skinner has gone 3-2-0 with 11 goals allowed over his last five starts, finding more steady play between the pipes after a tumultuous first month of the campaign. The Edmonton native is 8-7-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 17 starts this season. The Oilers will look to regroup at home Thursday versus another team that got shut out Tuesday, the Blue Jackets.